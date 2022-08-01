New Virginia Tech football offer: Misun Kelley

There's no better time to get a premium subscription to HokieHaven.com. Click here to take advantage of the KICKOFF2022 offer between now and Aug. 6, and you get an all-access pass FREE through the month of August.

Kelley has long held an offer from Louisville, but the Hokies became just his second Power-5 option (as he's continued to rack up mid-major offers) this weekend. Upstate South Carolina has long been an area that the Hokies have been able to recruit fairly well, and the expectation is that there's a serious chance at Kelley, as well. He's still out on the trail seeking bigtime programs' attention (he camped at Florida last Wednesday), and getting in the door just as a Dead Period is beginning should allow him to take a step back and evaluate his options.