New Virginia Tech football offer: Misun Kelley

Virginia Tech has offered Central (S.C.) D.W. Daniel 2023 cornerback Misun Kelley. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Louisville, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Georgia State, Liberty, Marshall, Middle Tennessee State, Navy, Old Dominion, Troy, Tulane, East Tennessee State, James Madison
The latest
Kelley has long held an offer from Louisville, but the Hokies became just his second Power-5 option (as he's continued to rack up mid-major offers) this weekend. Upstate South Carolina has long been an area that the Hokies have been able to recruit fairly well, and the expectation is that there's a serious chance at Kelley, as well. He's still out on the trail seeking bigtime programs' attention (he camped at Florida last Wednesday), and getting in the door just as a Dead Period is beginning should allow him to take a step back and evaluate his options.
Film
