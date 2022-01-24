New Virginia Tech football offer: Michael Van Buren

Virginia Tech was beaten to the punch by a number of programs that recruit the DMV area (and St. Frances Academy) very well: BC has longtime area high school coach Aazaar Adbul-Rahim running the show now, Maryland is less than an hour away, and both Michigan and Penn State have made a concerted effort to involve themselves in the area and at the program specifically. However, Van Buren's offer did come as part of a group visit to Blacksburg, which is always a good way to have staying power in the eyes of recruits, and with ace recruiter Tyler Bowen trying to change the Hokies' fortunes in his native region, VT should be in this one for the long haul.