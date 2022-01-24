New Virginia Tech football offer: Michael Van Buren

Virginia Tech has offered Baltimore St. Frances 2024 quarterback Michael Van Buren. Here's a quick look at him.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Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other notable offers
Boston College, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, several others
The latest
Virginia Tech was beaten to the punch by a number of programs that recruit the DMV area (and St. Frances Academy) very well: BC has longtime area high school coach Aazaar Adbul-Rahim running the show now, Maryland is less than an hour away, and both Michigan and Penn State have made a concerted effort to involve themselves in the area and at the program specifically. However, Van Buren's offer did come as part of a group visit to Blacksburg, which is always a good way to have staying power in the eyes of recruits, and with ace recruiter Tyler Bowen trying to change the Hokies' fortunes in his native region, VT should be in this one for the long haul.
Film
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!