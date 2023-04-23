Virginia Tech has offered San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra 2025 quarterback Michael Tollefson. Here's a quick look at him.

Tollefson took a tour around the Southeast during last camp season - so he's willing to travel nationally - but he hasn't seen Virginia Tech yet. The Hokies' staff is clearly working to set a recruiting board in the 2025 and 2026 classes (with their 2024 commit set in the form of Davi Belfort), and casting a wide net is a good way to gauge who's going to be seriously interested. California is quite a distance, but if he makes his way to campus for camp this Summer, the Hokies can have a real shot to be a player in this one for the long term.

