New Virginia Tech football offer: Michael Tollefson
Virginia Tech has offered San Juan Capistrano (Calif.) JSerra 2025 quarterback Michael Tollefson. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Other offers
Arizona, Arizona State, Boston College, Cincinnati, Florida State, Georgia, Miami (FL), Michigan State, Mississippi, Mississippi State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Nevada, San Jose State
The latest
Tollefson took a tour around the Southeast during last camp season - so he's willing to travel nationally - but he hasn't seen Virginia Tech yet. The Hokies' staff is clearly working to set a recruiting board in the 2025 and 2026 classes (with their 2024 commit set in the form of Davi Belfort), and casting a wide net is a good way to gauge who's going to be seriously interested. California is quite a distance, but if he makes his way to campus for camp this Summer, the Hokies can have a real shot to be a player in this one for the long term.
Film
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---