New Virginia Tech football offer: Michael Smith
Virginia Tech has offered Savannah (Ga.) Calvary Day 2024 tight end Michael Smith. Here's quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Cincinnati, Louisville, Nebraska, South Carolina, West Virginia, others
The latest
Virginia Tech offered Quinn and his quarterback, Jake Merklinger, shortly after outside linebackers coach Shawn Quinn visited their school in Savannah. That's notable not only because the connection between the two should help make it easier to recruit both (especially considering that Smith is the higher-profile of the two at this stage in their respective recruitments - to say nothing of younger teammate Donovan Johnson, the biggest deal of the bunch), but also because Quinn was most recently the head coach at Savannah State, and has a lot of popularity in the area. Facilitating a visit to Blacksburg during spring practice should be important in having staying power in these two recruitments.
Film
