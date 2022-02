New Virginia Tech football offer: Michael Kilbane

Kilbane hails from one of the Midwest's best-known programs, which is a blessing and a curse: VT isn't sneaking in under the radar here, but players from major talent-producing programs at least tend to take a look at a wider range of options. That said, offers from Notre Dame or Ohio State? Tough to turn down for a St. Ed's kid, and Kilbane has already visited South Bend, even without holding an opportunity from the Irish. He was offered by Penn State after a late January visit, but wrestling season has prevented him from being too well-traveled, so VT can try to angle for a spring practice stop in March or April. Kilbane is projected by most programs to grow into a defensive end.