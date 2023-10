Virginia Tech has offered Charlotte (N.C.) Chambers 2027 athlete Michael Griffin. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Virginia Tech is his first

The latest

Griffin's offer came from personnel staffer Glenwood Ferebee, so until he gets the chance to converse with an on-field member of the coaching staff, his offer can be considered a soft one that needs to be firmed up. Making his way to campus could be a method of facilitating that, though he's not expected in Lane Stadium this evening. VT getting in the door early should allow them to be a major presence in Griffin's recruitment as he moves through high school.

Film

Game breakdown

Griffin plays multiple linebackers for his high school team, though at this stage he's built more like a safety. That provides some flexibility in where he ultimately ends up - which could depend upon how much he grows as he matures. He's comfortable playing in space, and has the athleticism to chase sideline-to-sideline and the technique to keep his shoulders square even as his lower body rotates. When he's getting downhill, he does a much better job than the average youngster at getting through the wash at the line of scrimmage without sacrificing his momentum. He likes to lay a big hit - though he's still building the mass that will make opposing players truly feel it.