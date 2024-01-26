Virginia Tech has offered Wilmington (N.C.) Hoggard 2025 offensive lineman Michael Gibbs. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Duke, North Carolina State, Penn State, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Liberty, Old Dominion

The latest

Hailing from the Southeastern coast of North Carolina, most of Gibbs's visits have been toe Research Triangle programs to date - with at least three to each of North Carolina (which hasn't offered) and NC State (which has). More nationally-competitive programs like Penn State have recently jumped onto the offer sheet, so it may be only a matter of time before he truly blows up. Getting him to campus this offseason will be a crucial step toward being in his recruitment for the long haul.

Film

Game breakdown

While's prone - like every high school offensive lineman - to grabbing the outside of an opponent's shoulder pads and potentially opening the door for a holding call, Gibbs shows really good tenacity and effort to work his hands inside and control reps. He uses that same process to work to low leverage (something that is rare for taller high school linemen), and while he's not perfect in it, he has a good starting point. He shows good athleticism with his lower body, though he tends to be heavy-footed at the point of contact. He'll want to work on engaging his feet even as he makes his initial upper-body strike to an opponent. It's hard to evaluate his power because of the caliber of competition at times, but with the other tools in his belt and his overall size, you can assume it's pretty good.