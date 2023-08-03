Virginia Tech has offered Doylestown (Pa.) Central Bucks East 2025 offensive lineman Michael Carroll. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Rutgers, South Carolina, Miami (OH), Temple

The latest

Carroll camped in Blacksburg last Summer, and had planned to return this June but ultimately did not make the trip. Nevertheless, picking up an offer after having shown the initiative to visit on his own in the past indicates that Carroll will consider it in a major way. He should return to campus this Fall, and the opportunity to get to know OL coach Ron Crook better beckons. Penn State will tough to beat given the Nittany Lions' longstanding recruitment of him, but the Hokies have a shot.

Film

Game breakdown

Carroll is a quick-footed and naturally strong lineman who is still learning to harness his physical gifts. He does a good job identifying his blocking assignment and getting into position to make the block, but is working on translating that positioning into power as he continues to develop. He does tend to get his arms outside the pads and twist defenders to the ground (which is a surefire holding call in college), but as he continues to develop his technique, the flexibility that he has to win as low-man will turn him into a highly effective player on a down-to-down basis.