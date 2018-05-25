Carmody's older brother, Robby, played basketball at Notre Dame, and the younger brother makes it no secret that an offer from the Irish could be tough to beat. However, Brian Kelly's squad isn't on the board yet, and even though the likes of in-state Pitt and VT recruiting rival Maryland are, that could help Virginia Tech build a bit of momentum here. Carmody wants to major in engineering, so the Hokies will do what they can to sell him on the academic experience he could have should he choose to play in Blacksburg, and of course the success he could have playing in the Lunch Pail D.