Virginia Tech has offered Milledgeville (Ga.) Baldwin 2024 running back Mica Welch. Here's a quick look at him.

Although Welch's offer is new, his interest is not: he visited Blacksburg last April for a spring practice, and has longstanding interest in the Orange and Maroon. Now that the offer has come through, a return trip feels likely (though the delay in getting that offer out to a hotly-pursued player means there's going to be a bit of ground to make up on a number of other Power-5 options). He's been well-traveled over the past couple years, and with the Hokies' need to fill in future depth at the RB position, playing time will be a selling point.

