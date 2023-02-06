New Virginia Tech football offer: Micah Welch
Virginia Tech has offered Milledgeville (Ga.) Baldwin 2024 running back Mica Welch. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Colorado, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi, North Carolina State, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, UCF, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Liberty, Middle Tennessee State, South Florida
The latest
Although Welch's offer is new, his interest is not: he visited Blacksburg last April for a spring practice, and has longstanding interest in the Orange and Maroon. Now that the offer has come through, a return trip feels likely (though the delay in getting that offer out to a hotly-pursued player means there's going to be a bit of ground to make up on a number of other Power-5 options). He's been well-traveled over the past couple years, and with the Hokies' need to fill in future depth at the RB position, playing time will be a selling point.
Film
