 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Micah Mays
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-12 08:28:10 -0500') }} football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offer: Micah Mays

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered North Palm Beach (Fla.) Benjamin 2023 wide receiver Micah Mays. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Other offers

Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Minnesota, North Carolina State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, Utah, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Akron, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kent State, Middle Tennessee State, South Florida, Temple, Toledo, Western Kentucky, Florida A&M, Grambling State, James Madison, Tennessee State

The latest

Mays hasn't had a long recruitment - he really got started in a major way after his junior season - but it's been a busy one since kicking into high gear. He took a June official visit to Iowa State, while he has family in North Carolina and programs in that state (particularly Wake Forest) have also grabbed his attention. His star is on the rise, with Virginia Tech joining Penn State as major programs to offer since the Dead Period resumed at the end of June, so the Hokies will continue building bonds and are pushing to have him at their camp and visit weekend at the end of this month.

Film

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}