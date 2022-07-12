New Virginia Tech football offer: Micah Mays
Virginia Tech has offered North Palm Beach (Fla.) Benjamin 2023 wide receiver Micah Mays. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Boston College, Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa State, Louisville, Minnesota, North Carolina State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, Utah, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, West Virginia, Akron, Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Eastern Michigan, Florida Atlantic, Florida International, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Kent State, Middle Tennessee State, South Florida, Temple, Toledo, Western Kentucky, Florida A&M, Grambling State, James Madison, Tennessee State
The latest
Mays hasn't had a long recruitment - he really got started in a major way after his junior season - but it's been a busy one since kicking into high gear. He took a June official visit to Iowa State, while he has family in North Carolina and programs in that state (particularly Wake Forest) have also grabbed his attention. His star is on the rise, with Virginia Tech joining Penn State as major programs to offer since the Dead Period resumed at the end of June, so the Hokies will continue building bonds and are pushing to have him at their camp and visit weekend at the end of this month.
Film
