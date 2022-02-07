New Virginia Tech football offer: Micah Gilbert

A former hoops prospect who's now focusing on football, Gilbert is already familiar with Virginia Tech, having taken an unofficial visit last October for the game against Pitt (and he's had the opportunity to watch his older cousin, Mark, compete against the Hokies with Duke). Of course, we're a world - and a coaching staff - away from that now, so the relationships will have to be rebuilt a bit, even though we're not quite starting from scratch in that department. Cornerbacks coach Derek Jones and receivers coach Fontel Mines issued the offer after dropping through his school last week, and given that they're expected to be two of the staff's top recruiters, that's a good position to start from.