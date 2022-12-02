Virginia Tech has offered Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona 2023 defensive end Mekhi Buchanan. Here's a quick look at him.

The Hokies are zipping out some offers to fill those last few holes in the 2023 recruiting class, and defensive end is one spot that sees a bunch of outgoing talent - and needs depth and future contributors to fill it out. The Hokies have done reasonably well in the greater Atlanta area in recent classes, and JC Price has his eyes on Buchanan. Kentucky and Kansas have been considered favorites for Buchanan, but he has blown up since the start of his senior season, and should be taking a visit to Blacksburg before making his final commitment.

