New Virginia Tech football offer: Max LeBlanc
Virginia Tech has offered Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School 2024 tight end Max LeBlanc. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Other offers
Duke, Kentucky, Louisville, Missouri, North Carolina State, Purdue, Coastal Carolina
The latest
A French Canadian with roots in Haiti, LeBlanc headed to Chattanooga to board at Baylor School prior to his junior year this Fall. There, he was a teammate of some Hokie targets, such as running back (and baseball prospect) Caleb Hampton, who visited on a couple occasions. Chattanooga is well within the Hokies' recruiting footprint - and OLBs coach Shawn Quinn has swung through the city during basically every possible evaluation period - and with an offer on the table, LeBlanc will likely take a visit this offseason. Virginia Tech is among the higher-profile programs on the list to date, and should have a real shot to continue impressing him.
Film
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---