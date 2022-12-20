Virginia Tech has offered Chattanooga (Tenn.) Baylor School 2024 tight end Max LeBlanc. Here's a quick look at him.

A French Canadian with roots in Haiti, LeBlanc headed to Chattanooga to board at Baylor School prior to his junior year this Fall. There, he was a teammate of some Hokie targets, such as running back (and baseball prospect) Caleb Hampton, who visited on a couple occasions. Chattanooga is well within the Hokies' recruiting footprint - and OLBs coach Shawn Quinn has swung through the city during basically every possible evaluation period - and with an offer on the table, LeBlanc will likely take a visit this offseason. Virginia Tech is among the higher-profile programs on the list to date, and should have a real shot to continue impressing him.

