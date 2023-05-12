Virginia Tech has offered Portsmouth (Va.) Norcom 2025 wide receiver Matthew Outten. Here's a quick look at him.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CbGVzc2VkIHRvIHJlY2VpdmUgYW5vdGhlciBzY2hvbGFyc2hpcCBv ZmZlciBmcm9tIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vSG9raWVz RkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhva2llc0ZCPC9hPiB0aGFua3Mg dG8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaF9NaW5lcz9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hfTWluZXM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9 Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2FzYWFuMjU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QGNhc2FhbjI1PC9hPiAhISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQmxlc3NpbmdzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4jQmxlc3NpbmdzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3QuY28vRHgzR241YXV2UiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0R4M0duNWF1dlI8 L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWF0dGhldyBvdXR0ZW4gKEBNYXR0aGV3b3V0dGVu NikgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYXR0aGV3b3V0dGVu Ni9zdGF0dXMvMTY1NjMyMTU2NjMwMzU1MTQ4OT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTAsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFz eW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRz LmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4K Cg==

Other offers

South Carolina, Liberty, Florida A&M

The latest

Virginia Tech is not first through the door, but the Hokies are early in the recruitment for a player who picked up his first FBS offer a month ago, and first Power-5 offer (from South Carolina) just a day before the Hokies hopped into the mix. The Orange and Maroon have been adamant that they want to improve results in the 757, and Fontel Mines's combination of area recruiter and position recruiter should be a benefit in Outten's recruitment - particularly given that he's regarded as one of VT's better recruiters.

Game breakdown

Outten has good-not-great downfield speed to be a guy who takes the top off the defense, but his ability to go up and win jump balls, and adjust to passes in the air to high-point them makes him a deep threat even if he's not purely blazing by guys. He's had to have the latter more than the former since (as is typical for high school prospects), his quarterback often leaves passes short, so he needs to adjust backwards and win jump balls more than he needs to run under a deep one. He also shows plenty of willingness to be physical on the defensive side of the ball, and it's possible he grows into a linebacker in the long run.

