 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Mason Wade
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-28 11:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offer: Mason Wade

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Purcellville (Va.) Loudoun Valley 2024 offensive lineman Mason Wade. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Other offers

Eastern Michigan, Marshall, Toledo, William & Mary

The latest

The offer may be new, but Wade is far from a new name on the Hokies' radar: he camped in Blacksburg last Summer, and has been on campus three times since the turn of the new year alone. His other offers come from mid-major programs at this stage, but now that the Hokies have taken the plunge, other Power-5 programs may follow suit (he's visited several ACC schools and Kentucky this year already). Virginia Tech starts with a big early advantage thanks to his familiarity, though, and as long as the staff continues to show strong interest in him, they should be able to maintain that advantage.

Film

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}