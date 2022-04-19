New Virginia Tech football offer: Mason Short
Virginia Tech has offered Evans (Ga.) 2025 offensive lineman Mason Short. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Alabama, Georgia, Louisville, Minnesota, Ohio State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern
The latest
Short is picking up offers everywhere he goes, and lately there has been a fair number visits. That includes national powers like Alabama and Ohio State, which offered in the week-plus leading up to his Hokie offer. He was initially slated to see VT for the Jan. 29 junior day, and had to reschedule due to weather. When he did make it over the weekend (having pushed back his visit a week to be able to take in the spring game atmosphere), it didn't take long for the Hokies to offer. Lead recruiter Shawn Quinn has strong ties throughout East Georgia, and Joe Rudolph's history of developing offensive linemen will be selling points for the Orange and Maroon in years to come.
Film
