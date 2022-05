New Virginia Tech football offer: Mason Curtis

Curtis's offer comes from Hokies linebacker coach Chris Marve - who played and coached at Vanderbilt - so there's every reason to believe the Nashville connection will be helpful here. Curtis does have offers from some programs (including the Commodores, but also Tennessee and Ole Miss) that are tough to beat in the region, though, so VT will have its work cut out. Getting in the mix this early is helpful for a Class of 2024 player, and the staff will work to get him to camp in June.