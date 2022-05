New Virginia Tech football offer: Martavious Collins

Virginia Tech has a history at Rome High School: senior defensive lineman Jaylen Griffin is an alum, and the Hokies have continued offering top prospects from the program over the years. However, Collins already has plenty of the big-boy SEC offers, so getting major traction will likely have to wait until VT shows on the field that it's a reasonable destination for players with that breadth of options. Tight ends coach Tyler Bowen is expected to be one of VT's best recruiters, so there's a solid point of contact, but the Hokies need to put out a good product this year to get entranched.