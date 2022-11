Virginia Tech has offered Belton-Honea Path (S.C.) 2025 running back Marquise Henderson. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

The Hokies' efforts in Upstate South Carolina continue apace despite the difficulty of losing 2023 commit Tink Kelley to Clemson. VT has done good work in the area, and doesn't anticipate that it'll be one where only Clemson's scraps are available in the long term (and even players who don't pick up that Tigers offer can be pretty darn good prospects in their own right). Lead recruiter Brad Glenn has recruiting history in

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---