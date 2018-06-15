Virginia Tech is pretty early in the game here, with FCS Bryant University and in-state UVa his only other suitors... and by the way, he's just wrapped up his freshman year of high school. He camped in front of the Virginia Tech coaches to earn the offer, participating in the Christopher Newman University camp at which the Hokies' staff was guest coaching. That means there's been a bit of a chance to build personal bonds. For players from the 757, Virginia Tech will always be a serious option, and look for Justin Fuente's crew to not only keep attention on Brunson, but get him on campus to further build those bonds.