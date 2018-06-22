New Virginia Tech football offer: MarQeese Dietz
Virginia Tech has offered Norfolk (Va.) Norview 2021 athlete MarQeese Dietz. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Virginia Tech is Dietz's first
The latest
Dietz has previously visited Virginia Tech and shown serious interest in the Hokies, so this offer doesn't come from out of nowhere by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, it should be the first of what develops into a robust list of offers... but the Hokies will always be the program which he started out loving - and then started the recruiting process in earnest. Other programs should enter the mix, but VT may be hard to beat in the long run.