New Virginia Tech football offer: MarQeese Dietz

Courtesy MarQeese Dietz
Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Norfolk (Va.) Norview 2021 athlete MarQeese Dietz. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Virginia Tech is Dietz's first

The latest

Dietz has previously visited Virginia Tech and shown serious interest in the Hokies, so this offer doesn't come from out of nowhere by any stretch of the imagination. In fact, it should be the first of what develops into a robust list of offers... but the Hokies will always be the program which he started out loving - and then started the recruiting process in earnest. Other programs should enter the mix, but VT may be hard to beat in the long run.

