Virginia Tech has offered Wayne (N.J.) De Paul Catholic 2026 offensive lineman Marlen Bright. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Boston College, Penn State, Bucknell

The latest

Bright's first major-conference offer came from Penn State, and he visited State College over the Summer (he also camped at Pitt). The Hokies' track record in New Jersey has its ups and downs, but there's certainly no coincidence on timing with this offer: the Orange and Maroon will be playing in Bright's home state today. Since he's still relatively under-the-radar, there's a chance to be a serious player here before other major options get involved, and that can only be helped with a strong performance against Rutgers.

Film

Game breakdown

As is pretty common with young players, Bright can get a little out-of-position in his initial pass-set (or even when blocking for the run), but as long as he's able to get his hands on a defender, he has very good ability to control that player and remove him from the play. Currently a long, very lean offensive lineman, Bright's power will only get better as he adds weight in the lower body to get closer to college-level size. He's already above-average at understanding how to work his hands inside to control leverage, and keeping his feet moving while engaged in a block. There's a very high ceiling as his pyhsical maturation continues.