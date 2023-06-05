New Virginia Tech football offer: Marky Walbridge
Virginia Tech has offered Hanover (Mass.) St. Sebastians 2026 offensive lineman Marky Walbridge. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Boston College, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Temple
A former Class of 2025 prospect at his local high school, Walbridge transferred to St. Sebastians, a prep school, and reclassified to 2026 prior to last season. He's already made some travels around the region and has a number of high-level programs after him, too. The Hokies' reasonably early entry into his recruitment should give them a foot in the door, but we have yet to see consistent results in New England (even with occasional major wins like 2023 QB Pop Watson), so there will have to be a concerted effort to change that in his recruitment.
Game breakdown
Walbridge has prototypical tackle height with a growing frame that is plenty big enough to play in college at north of 300 pounds. He shows active feet in pass protection (even if he'll want to clean up the technique - he crosses his legs over at times, which is a major no-no), and the quickness in them to be a top blindside player. He has good strength and power, and while he'll want to be more polished with his hand technique, the underlying skills are there to be an elite lineman.
