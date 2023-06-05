Virginia Tech has offered Hanover (Mass.) St. Sebastians 2026 offensive lineman Marky Walbridge. Here's a quick look at him.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5JIGFtIHZlcnkgZXhjaXRlZCB0byBhbm5vdW5jZSBJIGhhdmUgcmVj ZWl2ZWQgYW4gb2ZmZXIgdG8gcGxheSBmb290YmFsbCBmb3IgPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ib2tpZXNGQj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5ASG9raWVzRkI8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9HT0hPT0tJRVM/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHT0hPT0tJRVM8L2E+LiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL19KZWZmQ2FycD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AX0pl ZmZDYXJwPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNo UHJ5VlQ/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoUHJ5VlQ8L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ3Jvb2tfVlQ/cmVmX3NyYz10 d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENyb29rX1ZUPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3Qu Y28vSmt0VENrZmlvTiI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0prdFRDa2Zpb048L2E+ PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWFya3kgV2FsYnJpZGdlIOKAmDI2IChAd2FsYnJpZGdl X21hcmt5KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dhbGJyaWRn ZV9tYXJreS9zdGF0dXMvMTY2NTM5NDM4NjQ4NDU3MjE2MT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDQsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Boston College, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, West Virginia, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Temple

The latest

A former Class of 2025 prospect at his local high school, Walbridge transferred to St. Sebastians, a prep school, and reclassified to 2026 prior to last season. He's already made some travels around the region and has a number of high-level programs after him, too. The Hokies' reasonably early entry into his recruitment should give them a foot in the door, but we have yet to see consistent results in New England (even with occasional major wins like 2023 QB Pop Watson), so there will have to be a concerted effort to change that in his recruitment.

Game breakdown

Walbridge has prototypical tackle height with a growing frame that is plenty big enough to play in college at north of 300 pounds. He shows active feet in pass protection (even if he'll want to clean up the technique - he crosses his legs over at times, which is a major no-no), and the quickness in them to be a top blindside player. He has good strength and power, and while he'll want to be more polished with his hand technique, the underlying skills are there to be an elite lineman.

Film