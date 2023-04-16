Virginia Tech has offered Knoxville (Tenn.) Webb School 2024 wide receiver Markeis Barrett. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Arkansas, Boston College, Cincinnati, Mississippi, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Wake Forest, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Liberty, Marshall, Miami (OH), Austin Peay, Campbell, Eastern Kentucky
The latest
Virginia Tech has worked hard to become a bigger player in East Tennessee, and with a receiver group that's not filling out as quickly as expected in the 2024 class, casting a wider net makes some sense. Barrett has proven to be willing to take visits around the region, including to programs that haven't offered, so even though he wasn't in Blacksburg for the spring game (he was at Wake Forest this weekend), it should be fairly straightforward for the coaches to convince him to make the trip. While the Hokies are playing from behind, there's time to make up the gap.
Film
