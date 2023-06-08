Virginia Tech has offered Fork Union (Va.) Military Academy 2024 defensive end Marius Landsfeld. Here's a quick look at him.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5CRVlPTkQgYmxlc3NlZCB0byByZWNlaXZlIGFuIG9mZmVyIGZyb20g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Ib2tpZXNGQj9yZWZfc3Jj PXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASG9raWVzRkI8L2E+ICEhITxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBz Oi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vamNwcmljZTU5P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PkBqY3ByaWNlNTk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v Q29hY2hfTWFydmU/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoX01hcnZl PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0pvbmVzVlRGQj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5ASm9uZXNWVEZCPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BQSVJlY3J1aXRzP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMl NUV0ZnciPkBQUElSZWNydWl0czwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9CQ29sbGllclBQST9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AQkNv bGxpZXJQUEk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQXJy aXR0RnJhbms/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEFycml0dEZyYW5rPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL21wY19neW0/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QG1wY19neW08L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dC5jby9lZjZCdmZvZEFQIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vZWY2QnZmb2RBUDwv YT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNYXJpdXMgTGFuZHNmZWxkIChATGFuZHNmZWxkTWFy aXVzKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xhbmRzZmVsZE1h cml1cy9zdGF0dXMvMTY2NjUzODYzOTc3MjI1MDExNz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDcsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0 IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRn ZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rp dj4KCg==

Other offers

Georgia State, Norfolk State, Southern Utah

The latest

Landsfeld was already a somewhat-old (18 in January 2022) senior last year, but without the offers he wanted, a postgrad year at Fork Union to continue developing in his recruitment was the move, and it appears to be paying off. The native of Cologne, Germany comes from a VT-friendly program, and picked up his Hokies offer when the others on the board were FCS programs or a Georgia State mid-major that hosted him on an official visit last cycle but may not have the same affinity for him after reclassification. The Hokies should be able to push as hard as they want and write their own destiny here, unless others hop into the mix quickly.

Game breakdown

It's worth keeping in mind that Landsfeld will be 20 before he joins a college program, so from a physical perspective, he's closer to finished product than average (though that may not be the case in technique terms for a kid who's only played in the States for a couple years). His burst off the snap and his raw power are impressive. While he's overly dependent on a bull rush at this point, he does show the ability to use hand technique to prevent offensive linemen from engaging him at times, and his natural strength lets him disengage. He's a penetrate-only DT at the prep level, which could either mean a move to strongside DE in college or honing his ability to play at the LOS and being more of a versatile DT.

