New Virginia Tech football offer: Marius Landsfeld
Virginia Tech has offered Fork Union (Va.) Military Academy 2024 defensive end Marius Landsfeld. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Other offers
Georgia State, Norfolk State, Southern Utah
The latest
Landsfeld was already a somewhat-old (18 in January 2022) senior last year, but without the offers he wanted, a postgrad year at Fork Union to continue developing in his recruitment was the move, and it appears to be paying off. The native of Cologne, Germany comes from a VT-friendly program, and picked up his Hokies offer when the others on the board were FCS programs or a Georgia State mid-major that hosted him on an official visit last cycle but may not have the same affinity for him after reclassification. The Hokies should be able to push as hard as they want and write their own destiny here, unless others hop into the mix quickly.
Game breakdown
It's worth keeping in mind that Landsfeld will be 20 before he joins a college program, so from a physical perspective, he's closer to finished product than average (though that may not be the case in technique terms for a kid who's only played in the States for a couple years). His burst off the snap and his raw power are impressive. While he's overly dependent on a bull rush at this point, he does show the ability to use hand technique to prevent offensive linemen from engaging him at times, and his natural strength lets him disengage. He's a penetrate-only DT at the prep level, which could either mean a move to strongside DE in college or honing his ability to play at the LOS and being more of a versatile DT.
Film
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!
Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10
Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.
Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---