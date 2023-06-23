Virginia Tech has offered DeKalb (Miss.) 2025 offensive lineman Mario Nash Jr. Here's a quick look at him.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5BZnRlciBhIGdyZWF0IHZpc2l0IHRvIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8v dHdpdHRlci5jb20vSG9raWVzRkI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QEhv a2llc0ZCPC9hPiBhbmQgZ3JlYXQgY29udmVyc2F0aW9uIHdpdGggPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Db2FjaFByeVZUP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDb2FjaFByeVZUPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoR291dmVpYT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Q29hY2hHb3V2ZWlhPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L0Nyb29rX1ZUP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDcm9va19WVDwvYT4g SeKAmW0gZXhjaXRlZCB0byBhbm5vdW5jZSB0aGF0IEkgaGF2ZSByZWNlaXZl ZCBhbiBvZmZlciEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EQVdH SFpFUkVDUlVJVFM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERBV0dIWkVSRUNS VUlUUzwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93YXJyZW5f cm93YW4/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QHdhcnJlbl9yb3dhbjwvYT4g PGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NYWNDb3JsZW9uZTc0P3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBNYWNDb3JsZW9uZTc0PC9hPiA8YSBocmVm PSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1NXaWx0Zm9uZzI0Nz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AU1dpbHRmb25nMjQ3PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczov L3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2FkYW1nb3JuZXk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QGFkYW1nb3JuZXk8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v T24zUmVjcnVpdHM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QE9uM1JlY3J1aXRz PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1BsYXlCb29rQXRo bGV0ZT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AUGxheUJvb2tBdGhsZXRlPC9h PiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NTQVByZXBTdGFyP3Jl Zl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBDU0FQcmVwU3RhcjwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9EX1dyZW41P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkBEX1dyZW41PC9hPuKApiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vTFR2 Zng3aHlYTyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xUdmZ4N2h5WE88L2E+PC9wPiZt ZGFzaDsgTWFyaW8gTmFzaCBKciAoQEJpZ05hc2hfNzcpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQmlnTmFzaF83Ny9zdGF0dXMvMTY3MTk3MDc4 NzM4MzcxMzc5ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5KdW5lIDIyLCAyMDIz PC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlwdCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8v cGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lkZ2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRm LTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Florida State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida A&M, Jackson State, Mississippi Valley State

The latest

Nash earned his offer after camping in Blacksburg yesterday, and while the Hokies haven't historically had a ton of success recruiting the Magnolia State, a kid who has visited campus (and made other trips around the Atlantic seaboard) is obviously a little more likely than the average player from the region. Florida State and the in-state duo are his other Power-5 offers to this point, so it's fairly early, and as long as he's interested in leaving home, the Hokies are right in the mix.

Game breakdown

At this stage in his development, Nash looks like a purely massive kid who is going to have to build his physique the right way in order to get about 300 pounds without bad weight. With that in mind, he obviously displays some of the power to move opponents at the high school level. Playing mostly as a guard (a rarity for elite offensive line prospects), he's comfortable playing in tight quarters, and even displays the foot quickness, agility, and intelligence to serve as a puller. As he continues to develop, he'll be a highly-coveted target.

Film