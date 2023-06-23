News More News
New Virginia Tech football offer: Mario Nash

Virginia Tech has offered DeKalb (Miss.) 2025 offensive lineman Mario Nash Jr. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Florida State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida A&M, Jackson State, Mississippi Valley State

The latest

Nash earned his offer after camping in Blacksburg yesterday, and while the Hokies haven't historically had a ton of success recruiting the Magnolia State, a kid who has visited campus (and made other trips around the Atlantic seaboard) is obviously a little more likely than the average player from the region. Florida State and the in-state duo are his other Power-5 offers to this point, so it's fairly early, and as long as he's interested in leaving home, the Hokies are right in the mix.

Game breakdown

At this stage in his development, Nash looks like a purely massive kid who is going to have to build his physique the right way in order to get about 300 pounds without bad weight. With that in mind, he obviously displays some of the power to move opponents at the high school level. Playing mostly as a guard (a rarity for elite offensive line prospects), he's comfortable playing in tight quarters, and even displays the foot quickness, agility, and intelligence to serve as a puller. As he continues to develop, he'll be a highly-coveted target.

Film

