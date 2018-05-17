Kendricks is another recent SDE offer who will likely grow into a defensive tackle should he choose Virginia Tech - it's clear based on this week that the coaches have evaluated the need there. He has a number of offers from both in- and out-of-region, but Virginia Tech is among the more notable of them. We'll see if the occasional increase in recruiting success in the Orlando area is on an upswing right now, but a potential visit this Summer could go a long way toward helping VT be seriously in the mix.