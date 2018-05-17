Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
{{ timeAgo('2018-05-17 10:30:00 -0500') }} football Edit

New Virginia Tech football offer: Mario Kendricks

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven.com
@sullivti
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech has offered Kissimmee (Fla.) Osceola 2019 defensive end Mario Kendricks. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Arkansas, Duke, Georgia Tech, Maryland, NC State, Tennessee, Virginia

The latest

Kendricks is another recent SDE offer who will likely grow into a defensive tackle should he choose Virginia Tech - it's clear based on this week that the coaches have evaluated the need there. He has a number of offers from both in- and out-of-region, but Virginia Tech is among the more notable of them. We'll see if the occasional increase in recruiting success in the Orlando area is on an upswing right now, but a potential visit this Summer could go a long way toward helping VT be seriously in the mix.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}