New Virginia Tech football offer: Marcus Stokes

Stokes's recruitment is relatively young, picking up his first offer from Western Carolina in late January and quickly progressing to add the likes of Power-5 programs like Penn State by the end of the month. He picked up his opportunity from the Nittany Lions at the conclusion of a visit to Happy Valley, so Stokes has already shown he's willing to visit any program with serious interest ini him. That should extend to Virginia Tech now that QBs coach Brad Glenn issued the offer. Whether that visit can happen this Spring or if VT will have to wait to host him remains to be seen, and is subject to his schedule.