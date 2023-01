Virginia Tech has offered Cleveland (Tenn.) Bradley Central 2024 safety Marcus Goree Jr. Here's a quick look at him.

Shawn Quinn was in Goree's school today, and before he left, the three-star held an offer from the Orange and Maroon. VT's increasing strength in East Tennessee should be a boost, and the attention shown to drop by the school helps, as well. That said, the Hokies are a little behind the curve here, with Goree having held a number of Power-5 offers for months, and taken multiple visits to programs like Tennessee, Louisville, and Mississippi State. He'll be back up the road in Knoxville this weekend, but Virginia Tech is working to get him to Blacksburg soon, and the recruitment can jump up another level at that time.

