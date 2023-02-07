Virginia Tech has offered Greer (S.C.) Riverside 2024 defensive tackle Marcus Downs. Here's a quick look at him.

Downs has taken just a few visits around the region, but he has built a head of steam on the recruiting trail with a number of offers coming since the beginning of January (including Power-5 opportunities from Auburn, UNC, and reigning national champion Georgia). The Hokies have South Carolina native Derek Jones on the trail, and that should help build a rapport. It's likely he gets to Blacksburg for a visit during spring practices, and at that stage the staff should be well-positioned to sell him on the opportunity for playing time.

