Virginia Tech has offered Chattanooga (Tenn.) McCallie 2024 cornerback Marcellus Barnes. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Barnes has been very active on the visit trail, and that included a stop in Blacksburg that netted him an offer from the Hokies. He's also been to a number of Power-5 programs that have (Georgia, Vanderbilt) and have not (LSU, Notre Dame, Tennessee) offered him to date. As his star rapidly rises, the Hokies have positioned themselves to remain in the thick of his process. Getting the job done on the field will be necessary in order to beat out f=some of the high-profile programs on his list, and one of VT's most important recruiting pitches will be made between the white lines.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---