New Virginia Tech football offer: Marcellius Pulliam

Pulliam has taken multiple visits to hometown Georgia Tech, and will travel to Mississippi State this weekend. While Virginia Tech's new staff doesn't appear poised to spend as much time in Georgia as the previous group, there are still strong ties to the Peach State that should help in recruitments like Pulliam's. With much of his Spring still open for visits, the hope is that he'll make his way to Blacksburg - potentially for the March 19 weekend, one of the biggest for the Hokies - and the Hokies will have a serous shot to sway him.