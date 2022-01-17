 HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Marcell Baylor
New Virginia Tech football offer: Marcell Baylor

Virginia Tech has offered Radford (Va.) 2023 athlete/receiver Marcell Baylor. Here's a quick look at him.

Other notable offers

Virginia Tech is his first

The latest

Baylor plays right around the corner from Blacksburg at Radford High, where his head coach is Michael Crist - the brother of VT staffer Brian. He received his offer while attending the Hokies' Saturday junior day, and the local program is first to enter the mix. Given the connections there (including former teammate PJ Prioleau, now a Hokies redshirt freshman and also the son of current VT safeties coach Pierson Prioleau), and the experience he had this weekend, the Hokies have solidified a lofty spot on his list even if and when other programs come calling. Remaining in that standing will be a matter of the coaches continuing to show interest and show they want him.

Film

