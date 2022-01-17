New Virginia Tech football offer: Marcell Baylor

Virginia Tech has offered Radford (Va.) 2023 athlete/receiver Marcell Baylor. Here's a quick look at him.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Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other notable offers
Virginia Tech is his first
The latest
Baylor plays right around the corner from Blacksburg at Radford High, where his head coach is Michael Crist - the brother of VT staffer Brian. He received his offer while attending the Hokies' Saturday junior day, and the local program is first to enter the mix. Given the connections there (including former teammate PJ Prioleau, now a Hokies redshirt freshman and also the son of current VT safeties coach Pierson Prioleau), and the experience he had this weekend, the Hokies have solidified a lofty spot on his list even if and when other programs come calling. Remaining in that standing will be a matter of the coaches continuing to show interest and show they want him.
Film
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!