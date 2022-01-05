New Virginia Tech football offer: Marcel Reed

The son of former Tennessee State head coach Rod Reed, Marcel checks one significant box in terms of the types of players (children of coaches) that VT has traditionally found success with. However, he's already one of the most hotly-pursued quarterbacks in the region, and has taken a number of unofficial visits to programs in SEC and Big Ten country. Hometown program Vanderbilt is also trying to work its connections at Montgomery Bell Academy (head coach Clark Lea and recruiting coordinator Barton Simmons are both alums), so there's a bit of an uphill battle to get a serious look. He should have the opportunity to at least take a glance, and from there it's abut VT impressing him.