New Virginia Tech football offer: Mantrez Walker

Walker's offer came while the Class of 2025 prospect was on-campus for a visit during Hokie Fest just over a week ago (and the new-offer post just slipped between the cracks here). T/hat he made his way to Blacksburg before picking up the offer is a notable indication of his early interest in the Hokies. There's also a connection: Buford quarterback Dylan Wittke is committed to VT in the 2023 class (though Buford is a powerhouse program that sends players all around the country, so that's no silver bullet). The staff has positioned itself well early, and should be in Walker's recruitment for the long haul.