Hornsby spent a hot minute committed to Texas A&M, but pulled back from a monthlong pledge in mid-October. A number of top programs are still in pursuit, and the Hokies' compatriots in up-tempo spread-to-pass offenses comprise the majority of the list. The Aggies still remain the young passer's most likely landing point, so it'd be unwise to get too emotionally invested until he shows active interest in VT. With the Hokies trying to establish a bigger presence in the Lone Star State, it remains to be seen whether these top prospects from Texas will take them seriously on the recruiting trail and visit Blacksburg.