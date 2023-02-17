Virginia Tech has offered Fuquay-Varina (N.C.) 2024 cornerback Malcolm Ziglar. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Ziglar has taken several visits around the region - North Carolina, NC State, App State, ECU, and others - but hasn't made his way to Blacksburg as a recruit. The Hokies' strength in the Raleigh-Durham area is not quite as good as a few others in the state, but they've built strong inroads, and with local son Stu Holt and DB ace recruiter Derek Jones on his case, the Orange and Maroon should be able to make up some ground quickly. A potential visit for a spring practice may be complicated by track season, but he'll make his way to town before the season begins, and that's where the relationship can grow.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---