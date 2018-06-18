Like other recent offers, Johnson's comes on the heels of the VT staff getting a chance to evaluate him in person as guest coaches at a camp. That means he's not only impressed them, but also that he's had the chance to interact and even be coached by members of the Hokies' coaching staff. That starts the relationship on a solid foot. VT will try to get Johnson to campus this Summer (at this point, likely after the dead period that stretches through the end of June and most of July), and given that he's just about to enter his sophomore year, there's plenty of time for this relationship to play out.

