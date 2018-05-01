New Virginia Tech football offer: Malcolm Greene
Virginia Tech has offered Highland Springs (Va.) 2020 cornerback Malcolm Greene. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Virginia Tech is his first
The latest
Virginia Tech is in the door first immediately on the heels of a strong performance at the Rivals Camp Series stop in Charlotte just over a week ago. He comes from an area that's been kind to Virginia Tech in the past (and is reasonably convenient), and the Hokies should be involved in this one as long as they want to be.