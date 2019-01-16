New Virginia Tech football offer: Malachi Moore
Virginia Tech has offered Trussville (Ala.) Hewitt Trussville 2020 defensive back Malachi Moore. Here's a quick look at him.
Other notable offers
Alabama (committed), Arkansas, LSU, Michigan, Oregon, Vanderbilt, several others
The latest
Pulling a commitment out of Alabama - from a kid who had already picked the Tide at the time you offered? Probably not a likely outcome for the Hokies. However, offering Moore gives an indication that the Hokies are very serious about casting a wide net in the Southeast to find players and build connections that will allow them to compete for some of the big fish in this recruiting class and beyond. We'll see if Moore ever makes it on a visit to Blacksburg (likely with a larger group of other prospects), but even in that instance, it's a bit of a pipe dream to actually swing him.