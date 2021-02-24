HokieHaven - New Virginia Tech football offer: Malachi Madison

New Virginia Tech football offer: Malachi Madison
Virginia Tech has offered Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove 2022 defensive end Malachi Madison. Here's a quick look at him.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
Other notable offers
Colorado, East Carolina, Iowa State, NC State Penn State, West Virginia, others
The latest
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news