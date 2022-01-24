New Virginia Tech football offer: Makai Byerson

Virginia Tech has offered Midlothian (Va.) Manchester 2024 defensive end Makai Byerson. Here's a quick look at him.
Byerson has long considered himself a hooper first, but a strong sophomore season playing defensive end has seen football interest arrive quickly, with the Hokies offering after dropping by his school late last week. He's shown good natural ability that can be honed if and when he focuses on football, and Virginia Tech will sell its long history of success with just that type of recruit. Given that he's at one of the strong programs in the Richmond area, there will be plenty of time - and as we've seen under this group, effort - for the staff to continue building its recruitment of him.
