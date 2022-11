Virginia Tech has offered Hopewell (Va.) 2025 cornerback Major Preston Jr. Here's a quick look at him.

Preston camped in Blacksburg for the Hokies' elite session in late July, and began to build bonds with the staff at that time. He has yet to make a gameday in Blacksburg this Fall (he was at UVa this past weekend), but a longstanding relationship is a good place to make that happen. VT was barely beaten to the offer punch by Marshall, but the Orange and Maroon can sell bigtime football and proximity to home (along with a rising wave in the greater Richmond area). It's expected that he makes his way back to campus for the season finale, or a visit weekend after the season.

