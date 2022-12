Virginia Tech has offered Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph's 2025 athlete/safety Ma'Khi Jones. Here's a quick look at him.

A New Jersey native who played his freshman year of college ball at Georgia powerhouse Grayson High, Jones returned to the Garden State and St. Joseph's Regional this Fall. There, he was a teammate of VT wrestling/football commit Jimmy Mullen, which is a solid connection for the Hokies. He's been very busy on the visit trail the past couple offseasons, so a trip down to Blacksburg is likely. Beginning to build those bonds when he makes his way to campus will allow the Orange and Maroon to remain in this one for the long haul.

