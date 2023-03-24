Virginia Tech has offered Cheshire (Conn.) Academy 2024 tight end Luke Reynolds. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Reynolds camped in Blacksburg last Summer, and while he didn't pick up an offer at the time, the Hokies have kept tabs on him. With less movement on the tight end board than some other positions, expanding the target pool seems reasonable. He'll have a new primary point of contact - he was in touch with Brad Glenn, who has moved on to Cincinnati, and the offer came from offensive analyst Jeff Carpenter - which means continuing to build a new set of relationships, but he's been well-traveled and should return to Blacksburg with an offer in-hand this offseason.

----

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

Follow on Twitter: @Hokie_Haven @sullivti @realtbannerman @connormardian10

Like us on Facebook, support the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @Hokie_Haven.

Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

---