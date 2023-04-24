Virginia Tech has offered Milton (Ga.) 2025 quarterback Luke Nickel. Here's a quick look at him.

Nickel is another of the Hokies' wave of underclassman quarterbacks who have picked up an offer over the past several days. He's from an area (northern suburbs of Atlanta) that Virginia Tech has recruited well, right down to having landed a quarterback from the Milton program within the past couple years - redshirt freshman Devin Farrell is an alumnus. That's a nice connection to work, and it should help facilitate at least a visit to campus, which can be important in laying the groundwork to remain seriously involved in high-profile recruitments.

