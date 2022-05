New Virginia Tech football offer: Luke Kromenhoek

Kromenhoek is pledged to Florida State, and happily so: he's visited Tallahassee more than every other college campus combined, with many of those trips occurring before he gave his word to the Noles. That said, the Hokies' connections in Savannah (where Shawn Quinn was recently the head coach at Savannah State) will allow the Orange and Maroon to stay n the background. If anything happens at Florida State, VT will be ready to step in during the re-recruitment.