Virginia Tech has offered Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins 2024 linebacker Lorenzo Cowan. Here's a quick look at him.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUcy Rz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHMkc8L2E+ IEJsZXNzZWQgVG8gUmVjZWl2ZSBBbiBPZmZlciBGcm9tIFZpcmdpbmlhIFRl Y2ggVW5pdmVyc2l0eS4g8J+Zj/Cfj708YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoU2hhd25RdWlubj9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5A Q29hY2hTaGF3blF1aW5uPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL0hva2llc0ZCP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBIb2tpZXNGQjwv YT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9jb2FjaHR3ZWxjaDE/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNvYWNodHdlbGNoMTwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9UcmFpbmVyT2ZTcGVlZDE/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QFRyYWluZXJPZlNwZWVkMTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0i aHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0thZ3BwZGVWcUMiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9LYWdw cGRlVnFDPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IExvcmVuem8gQ293YW4gKEBMb3Jlbnpv Q293YW4xMCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9Mb3Jlbnpv Q293YW4xMC9zdGF0dXMvMTY1ODI2NTY2Njk1OTMzNTQzMD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTYsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Duke, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Minnesota, West Virginia, Appalachian State, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Liberty, Memphis, Miami (OH), Middle Tennessee State, South Florida, Toledo

The latest

Cowan has taken a handful of visits - including to programs that haven't offered - mostly around the Southeast. OLBs coach Shawn Quinn's connections to the Savannah area have gotten a foot in the door with a number of players from the region, but the Hokies have yet to land one. Cowan is expected to participate in a VT camp this Summer, and that can take the relationship to the next level, though there's no question that a Class of 2024 offer is one that the staff will have to work to make up ground on quickly.

Game breakdown

Cowan primarily plays as a pass-rusher, whether from a true DE position or in a two-point stance off the edge. He's decent at getting around the edge quickly, and in most of his highlights, the opposing lineman doesn't even get a hand on him. He does show some ability to hold at the point of attack, but thanks to his mobility, giving him a wider range of responsibilities than "see ball, get ball" around the corner is possible. As he grows, he may fill out into a true DE, where his speed will be a game-changer as long as he's able to bulk up enough to continue being a run-stopper.

Film