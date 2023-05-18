New Virginia Tech football offer: Lorenzo Cowan
Virginia Tech has offered Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins 2024 linebacker Lorenzo Cowan. Here's a quick look at him.
Other offers
Duke, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Minnesota, West Virginia, Appalachian State, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Liberty, Memphis, Miami (OH), Middle Tennessee State, South Florida, Toledo
Cowan has taken a handful of visits - including to programs that haven't offered - mostly around the Southeast. OLBs coach Shawn Quinn's connections to the Savannah area have gotten a foot in the door with a number of players from the region, but the Hokies have yet to land one. Cowan is expected to participate in a VT camp this Summer, and that can take the relationship to the next level, though there's no question that a Class of 2024 offer is one that the staff will have to work to make up ground on quickly.
Game breakdown
Cowan primarily plays as a pass-rusher, whether from a true DE position or in a two-point stance off the edge. He's decent at getting around the edge quickly, and in most of his highlights, the opposing lineman doesn't even get a hand on him. He does show some ability to hold at the point of attack, but thanks to his mobility, giving him a wider range of responsibilities than "see ball, get ball" around the corner is possible. As he grows, he may fill out into a true DE, where his speed will be a game-changer as long as he's able to bulk up enough to continue being a run-stopper.
