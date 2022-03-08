New Virginia Tech football offer: London Montgomery

Montgomery has taken some visits to campuses convenient to his home n Northeast PA - Penn State, Rutgers, and Syracuse - and hopes to travel wider in the coming months. The Hokies have been very stingy with dishing out running back offers in the class, and that's meaningful both in terms of where they view his talent level, and as a selling point to make to him. He hasn't set a firm schedule for his spring visits, but you know the coaching staff will work to get him down to Blacksburg to begin chipping away at the lead PSU and Rutgers have built.